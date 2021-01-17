Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000.

BSML traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.33. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

