Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IPCIF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.26.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

