Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Cowen raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,265,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,461,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.