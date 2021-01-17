Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 50,265,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,461,944. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

