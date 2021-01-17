Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

