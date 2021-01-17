Insider Selling: Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Insider Sells £87,500 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) insider Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £87,500 ($114,319.31).

Cheung To also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 8th, Cheung To sold 10,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).
  • On Monday, January 11th, Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.99. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.29.

About Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

