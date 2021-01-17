Insider Selling: Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Insider Sells £87,500 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) insider Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £87,500 ($114,319.31).

Cheung To also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Cheung To sold 10,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

On Monday, January 11th, Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.99. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.29.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.