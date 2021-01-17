Insider Selling: MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Major Shareholder Sells 2,157,270 Shares of Stock

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 2,157,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $474,599.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wicklow Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 1,364,351 shares of MedMen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $272,870.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 9,748,392 shares of MedMen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $1,657,226.64.

OTCMKTS:MMNFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 8,050,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. MedMen Enterprises Inc. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.65.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.