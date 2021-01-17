Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $399,285.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $399,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,752,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,198,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $11,977.24.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.56.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

