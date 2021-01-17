Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,213,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,670,165.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

OM stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.48. 245,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,774. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$85.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

