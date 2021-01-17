Insider Buying: Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Purchases C$18,400.00 in Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,160,850.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 8,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$1,955.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 65,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,950.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 9,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,935.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Christopher James Berlet bought 3,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$660.00.

CDA opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. Canuc Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.26.

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.