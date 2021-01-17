InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

InMode stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in InMode by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

