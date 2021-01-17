Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Crescent Capital BDC 41.11% 8.60% 4.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.33 $6.23 million $0.50 42.86 Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 8.09 $29.28 million $1.82 8.44

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.34%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.