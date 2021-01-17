Infosys Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.17 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

