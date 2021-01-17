Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.68 million, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.11.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

