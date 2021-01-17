Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

IFNNY stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 132,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

