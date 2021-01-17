Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.
IFNNY stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 132,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.