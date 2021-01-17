IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,794,000 after buying an additional 103,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $300.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.