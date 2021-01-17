Idle Price Hits $3.95 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $336,086.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00011179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038430 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,499 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.