Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of HUSKF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

