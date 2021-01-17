Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 127.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

