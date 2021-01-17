Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 6.9%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 1,441,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,297,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.