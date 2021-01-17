Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $635,566.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,027,619 shares of company stock valued at $54,308,185. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.