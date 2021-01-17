Honest 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,639.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $704,599.52 and approximately $2,639.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00118800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00255484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00071881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00037774 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

