Holloway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,165.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

