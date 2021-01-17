Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 817,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

