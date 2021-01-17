Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 817,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.