Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$35.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

