Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.72. 12,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

