Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Trading Down 2.1%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on HERXF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

