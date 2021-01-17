Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HENOY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.46.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.