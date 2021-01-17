Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HENOY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.46.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

