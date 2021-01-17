Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.