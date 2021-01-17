Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.31. 15,036,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 10,931,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

