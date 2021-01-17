HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $34.30 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,726. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 52,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,142,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

