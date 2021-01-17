Head to Head Contrast: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.83 Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.25 $4.13 million $0.40 16.30

Computer Task Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% Computer Task Group 2.03% 10.60% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RumbleON and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.75%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components. In addition, the company offers services for management of mission-critical enterprise IT functions, such as help/service desk; infrastructure maintenance; application management, support and testing; and technical and business monitoring. Further, it recruits, retains, and manages IT talent for its clients. It serves healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, technology, and telecommunication industries. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

