Head to Head Contrast: CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CV Sciences and Bioxytran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 81.33%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Bioxytran’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 1.18 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -3.68 Bioxytran N/A N/A -$1.86 million N/A N/A

Bioxytran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Bioxytran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70% Bioxytran N/A N/A -3,472.56%

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran has a beta of -6.81, meaning that its stock price is 781% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. Its products product candidates are based on proprietary formulations, processes, and technology. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc., an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain. Its products also include BXT-252, an injectable anti-necrosis drug to treat a wound that does not heal because limited amount of oxygen reaching the wound. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

