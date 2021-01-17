Head to Head Comparison: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) vs. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 5.72 $48.84 million $1.10 13.01 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 15.23 $363.17 million $6.96 24.19

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 5 4 0 2.30 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 7 0 2.88

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus price target of $12.19, indicating a potential downside of 14.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $163.22, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 15.53% 3.50% 1.51% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.2 million RSF of operating properties and 2.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.2 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 6.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

