Head-To-Head Comparison: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) versus Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Hexcel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A Hexcel 7.02% 7.52% 3.42%

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Hexcel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hexcel $2.36 billion 1.71 $306.60 million $3.54 13.61

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hexcel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and Hexcel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hexcel 5 12 2 0 1.84

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Hexcel has a consensus price target of $38.37, suggesting a potential downside of 20.35%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Hexcel.

Summary

Hexcel beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins. The company also offers biopolymer research and development, toll manufacturing, and thermoforming services to business partners. Its products are used for disposable flatware, coffee cup waxes, bottle seals, packaging and label glue, and various other products for consumers and businesses use worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bainbridge, Georgia with a production facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.