HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get HC2 alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HCHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 137.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 89,599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 81.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HC2 (HCHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.