Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 6.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 974,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,171,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $897 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

