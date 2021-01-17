Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

