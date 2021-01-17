Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

NYSE MPLX opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538,277 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 431,001 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

