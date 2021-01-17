Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 67,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,741. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

