Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 662,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,635. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $276,361.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,239 shares of company stock worth $46,578,818 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

