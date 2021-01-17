Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,214 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RPC were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth $85,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 28.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

