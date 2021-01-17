Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 317 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in South State were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in South State by 273.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,570 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $329,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

