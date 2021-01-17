Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $228,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 331,552 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE:HASI opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.