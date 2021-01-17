Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rexnord by 100.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

RXN stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

