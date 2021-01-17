Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of AWI opened at $83.76 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

