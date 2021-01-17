Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

CHNG stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

