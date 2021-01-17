Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,198 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. 140166 began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $30.43 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

