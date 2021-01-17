Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,161 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,070 shares of company stock worth $2,887,441 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.