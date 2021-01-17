Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells $24,810.50 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $24,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,171.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $914.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

